Property value increases due to border wall could decrease funding for Mission CISD

by: Tylisa Hampton, Rocio Villalobos

MISSION, Texas — While the private border wall in Mission could boost property tax revenue, it might decrease state funding for the school district.  

Since the wall was constructed on private land this year, the property value has skyrocketed to nearly $20 million.  

“The last column on the right side … shows the assessor or appraised value the taxes are going to be collected on,” said Jorge Gonzalez, Hidalgo County Appraisal District assistant chief appraiser. 

He added the taxes on that property could benefit a lot of people and entities, including Hidalgo County Drainage District, South Texas College, Mission CISD, and the South Texas Independent School District. 

“The largest taxing body is Mission CISD. and is the second to the last one on that role,” he said. 

However, Mission CISD doesn’t see it as completely beneficial. 

“We would rather that the property value stays the same and not affect our taxpayers, especially during challenge times,” said Lorena Garcia, Mission CISD’s deputy superintendent for support services.  

The state considers Mission a property-poor district and provides funding in addition to the tax revenue it receives.  

“So if property values go up, our state funding will go down, ” she said, adding the district has the best interest of its families in mind. “We are going to do everything it takes in education to make sure our families, parents and students are receiving the best service we can offer.”  

 The owners of the property with the private wall can still appeal their appraisal. 

