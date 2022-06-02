HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Farmers Insurance agent Belinda Cavazos-Zapata said home insurance is crucial because Texas is one of the largest flood zones.

However, not everyone has the proper insurance coverage to protect their home.

According to Cavazos, only 85% of her clients are covered for a natural disaster. Cavazos said she understands insurance is an investment and encourages homeowners to reach out to an insurance provider for proper guidance.

“The insurance agent is the expert, we remember some things but can’t remember everything as a consumer,” said Cavazos. “You need to have an insurance agent who’s willing to talk to you about what’s important for you and your family.”

According to Cavazos, it is important to know whether flood or wind insurance is needed because it is an additional plan to one’s home insurance.

Cavazos said those who are struggling financially can consider receiving help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

She said FEMA helped her mother during Hurricane Dolly.

“She lives in Santa Rosa, Texas where that’s a very bad flooding area and I want to say she had about 4 feet of water,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos said those who are planning to apply for FEMA assistance this year should still save up because FEMA’s help is only applicable once.

“FEMA will assist you one time in your lifetime for flooding or for a natural disaster, after that they send you a letter and they tell you that you need to be responsible and get the insurance to cover your property,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos said the Red Cross is also known to provide additional support for families in need.

