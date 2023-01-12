EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over one hundred educators attended the mental health conference in Edinburg to learn how they can take care of their mental health and in turn they can take care of students.

“Because in education, we know how to teach. We know how to work with kids, we know how to build relationships, we just sometimes don’t take care of ourselves,” said Chris McKinney, GearUp Director.

In response to a growing need for mental health awareness in the classroom, ‘The Gear Up: Pathways to the Future Project’, provides educators with various methods to address mental health concerns among students.

“That’s what today’s event is all about is we want our teachers and educators to practice self-care,” McKinney said.

Participants explored student socialization and behavior post pandemic, self-care and self-reflection.

Yvonne Salinas, a mental health specialist, encourages teachers to communicate with each other.

“My advice to teachers is, get a group of your community, make sure you have a community of other educators who can relate to you, who you can communicate with, when you’re having an issue that you just don’t know how to face,” Salinas said.

Techniques and interventions to improve social-emotional resilience were also shared.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it. Resources are out there. It’s just a matter of figuring out what those resources are, and just have boundaries,” she said.

Educators from all over the Valley attended the conference. Region One hopes they will take what they learned and apply it in the classroom.