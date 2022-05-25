PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Progreso ISD schools were momentarily placed on high alert after a toy gun was found inside a vehicle.

A parent reported to Progreso ISD that there was a suspicious vehicle with three young men and what appeared to be a firearm, according to a release by Progreso ISD. Progreso PD was contacted and schools were placed on high alert.

The vehicle was found in the student parking lot of Progreso High School and police conducted a search. Inside the vehicle, police found a plastic toy gun.

“At no time were any of our students in danger,” Progreso ISD stated in the release.

Progreso ISD thanked the parent for reporting the incident, and they encourage parents to report any suspicious activity.