Progreso man arrested by Arkansas troopers after five-hour standoff

by: Samantha Garza

PHOTO: Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office website

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A man from Progreso, Texas was arrested on Thursday afternoon after a five-hour standoff in Arkansas, according to a press release.

During a weight and inspection process, Arkansas Highway Police discovered that Reynaldo Flores, 33, was wanted in Texas for outstanding felony criminal charges.

In the attempt to arrest Flores, he barricaded himself in the sleeper compartment of the 18-wheeler and pointed a gun at one of the officers.

Arkansas State Troopers were called to the Arkansas Department of Transportation weight station after Flores hid in the truck.

Flores surrendered to Arkansas State Troopers after five hours in which Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, additional troopers assigned to the state police SWAT and negotiation teams were called

Flores was charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center in Arkansas.

