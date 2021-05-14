Progreso ISD families receive Google Chromebooks

PROGRESO, Texas — On Friday families of the Progreso Independent School District received new technology thanks to RGV Focus.

Through a partnership with Dell and Educate Texas, 100 families within the district were selected for Friday’s giveaway.

The district said those families were identified earlier in the school year after sending out a survey for online learning.

“Through this pandemic the community has shined and shown their resiliency and commitment to ensuring the kids still get an education. Even though we are faced with so many circumstances,” said Diana Aguilar, principal, Progreso High School.

The Chromebooks now belong to the families. Aguilar said not only will the students get to utilize the new technology but other family members will as well.