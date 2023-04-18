EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas State Aquarium team took a tour stop in Edinburg Monday afternoon to teach kids about wildlife rescue.

The Wildlife Rescue Program is hitting the Texas road to outreach to kids on being the next generation to take care of the planet and wildlife animals.

The program stopped at the Boys and Girls Club in Edinburg to teach students about wildlife conservation through a hands-on rescue scenario.

“They will have to figure out what bird or what animal they’re trying to save, what steps that you need to take in order to help this injured animal, and then how to properly transport it to a rescue facility,” said Cassie Gunter, instructor at the Texas State Aquarium Education Department.

Located in Corpus Christi, the Texas State Aquarium focuses on helping stranded marine mammals, manatees, sea turtles, and birds back to health.

According to the aquarium website, the aquarium has admitted over 8,700 animals with over 4,000 released back into their natural habitat in a span of 28 years.

“I hope to inspire the younger generation, I mean, we all need to do our part, one person really can make a big difference,” Gunter said.

Gunter added that simple acts such as recycling, properly disposing of trash, and being mindful of using recyclable materials can help save animals and the environment. “I just want them to take away just one thing that they can do to help save the environment and these animals.”

The Wildlife Rescue opened in November and is considered the largest coastal wildlife rescue program in the state.