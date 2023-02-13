RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools and Region One Education Service Center are partnering to provide students with special learning needs free online driving education courses through Driving for Success.

IDEA’s news release said each one of its campuses will use this programming as a curriculum, or after-school program. It will allow students to access it at home with parental assistance.

They are one of several school systems in the region to participate in this program. Students already registered will begin courses on Feb. 14.

Region One ESC recognizes that transportation is one of the barriers to students pursuing post-secondary education or employment opportunities after high school.

Driving to either school or a job without having to depend on someone else limits their opportunities, said the news release.

Region One ESC created the program which is a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) approved online driving course.

The program will offer the online learning component of the driver’s education process. Once the student completes the required classroom hours, they can complete the driving hours with a local driving school.

“Our role as an education service center is to provide support to our school districts and students,” said Dr. Judith M. Solis, Region One Deputy Director for Leadership and Community Impact. “In this case, by providing this type of opportunity to students and their families, it can potentially eliminate barriers for them to reach their post-secondary or workforce goals.”