Program helps American Airlines push passengers to test for COVID-19 before traveling

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Traveling during a pandemic is risky and many companies are looking for ways to help make a difference.

Due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the Let’s Get Checked program decided to partner with American Airlines to push travelers to test for COVID-19 five days before their flight.

According to Valley International Airport’s Director of Aviation Marv Easterly, American Airlines passengers will have the opportunity to access home COVID-19 test kits.

“They decided to actually sell a test that they will run through their partners, It’s $129,” said Easterly.

Easterly says the purpose of having the option to purchase home test kits is to help American Airlines passengers have more freedom to travel.



American Airlines planes

However, those who decide not to do any COVID-19 testing before their flight are expected to continue to follow current procedures in place.

“If you don’t do it it doesn’t mean that you can’t fly to that state it just means that when you get there you are going to have to quarantine,” he said.

Easterly strongly encourages the public to continue to do state policy research during this pandemic before traveling.