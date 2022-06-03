LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A gun education program is offering free training for area educators.

Julian Longoria is the owner and operator of Primal Defense Co. in Los Fresnos, a gun licensing and self-defense education program.

Following the school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, Longoria, a law enforcement officer, said he wants to share his knowledge to help others.

“If something happens to you, it’s happening to you, and you’re the one that’s right there and we have to get there,” said Longoria. “So, you are your first line of defense.”

Longoria said he regularly holds free courses, however, this course is geared towards educators looking to learn how to own a gun and how to be prepared for an active shooter.

“It’s a free license to carry course for educators but it has another section related to an active shooter,” said Longoria. “I have gotten a lot of responses from educators, from this area but also further upstate, I wish I could go up there and help them.”

Teachers with gun licenses in Texas are legally allowed to carry on campus.

Longoria added they must be certified and said he offers a part of the required training.

“The License To Carry (LTC) class is one of those classes they need in order to qualify. It’s not all that they need it’s some of what they need,” said Longoria.

The main objective for Longoria is to ensure the future safety of teachers and students.

“I don’t want people to forget about it, I want people to remember, I want people to continue trying to figure out how to avoid these things, how to lessen these things,” he said.