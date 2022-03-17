MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hopping onto the saddle of a bull isn’t an easy job, but for those who ride professionally, it’s a passion.

Laramie Mosely is a professional bull rider who competed in the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding competition at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 16.

Mosely has been riding bulls professionally for five years and competing in Mercedes for three years.

To get to this competition, Mosely has to stay on top of his health. He said “lots of cardio” and exercising is a must.

Mosely has come “pretty close” to winning major bull riding championships but hasn’t had any luck with the RGV rodeo yet. “I’m looking to change that this year.”

It’s a rough ride to be on those bulls, but the crowd makes it all worth it, according to Mosely.

“Man, the crowd response in Mercedes is always jam-packed, always loud. It’s a fun time to come down here,” added Mosely.

For those interested in bull riding, Mosely recommends going all in, that this job isn’t one someone can go into half-heartedly.

The Xtreme bull riding competition results have not been posted on the rodeo’s website yet.

The PRCA Rodeo will continue through March 19 with Mutton Bustin’, Fan Cam, and Intermission Entertainment.

For more information on the other events going on, visit their website.