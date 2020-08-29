Professional Athlete Marquise Moore shares story of being handcuffed in McAllen ‘I was the only one to be cuffed’

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Milwaukee Bucks took a stand and decided not to play for their scheduled playoff game on Wednesday after Jacob Blake was shot by police. This sparked continued conversation about police and profiling.

It was a familiar incident that happened last year for professional athlete Marquis Moore.

He was here in the Valley to play against the Vipers and after the game he went out to enjoy the night life.

“Maybe about 2 a.m. we just got out maybe five minutes. We were standing on the sidewalk trying to figure out who’s going to call the Uber because we had to get back to the hotel,” said Moore.

That is when police approached him.

“He’s telling us we had to move. We had to get off the street and go home. So, I said OK we’ll be leaving shortly we’re waiting on an Uber right now. He said alright just make it quick,” said Moore.

Minutes later, Moore said the same officer came back and was visibly upset.

He was arrested after not moving and escorted to the back of the officer’s car.

“Turned me around put my hands behind my back and cuffed me and then dragged me through the middle of the street,” Moore said. “I was the only one to be cuffed which I didn’t understand.”

He was released and never charged with a crime.

The McAllen police department said:

“We have checked for any record regarding this matter. We do not have any incident record, arrest or charges in this matter. There are no pending investigations or pending charges in this matter. In every circumstance, we attempt, through our actions, to render situations safe for everyone. We believe that we assist and that we help all persons to stay safe and free from harm.”

An officer shooting Jacob Blake seven times and the Milwaukee Bucks striking for change is what prompted Moore to share his familiar story on social media.

“I rarely post my private life on the internet. I just felt like the current times we shouldn’t keep that story in. I think people need to be made aware of how it is to live as a black man in America black woman,” Moore said. “Things are getting better slowly but I think things will always be difficult for black people in America and harder for people of color in general.”

Moore said he did not file a complaint because he was happy he did not have to go to jail because he had to leave the Valley early next morning.