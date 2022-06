BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced that they will only be accepting cash and checks on Saturday.

“Please be advised, the Zoo is being affected by the same credit card processing issues that are affecting other organizations throughout the country,” Gladys Porter Zoo said in the post.

As a result, the zoo will only be accepting cash or checks on Saturday.

The zoo also stated that they have an ATM on-site.