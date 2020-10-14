Procedures in place for COVID-19 cases in schools

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — School districts across the Rio Grande Valley have prepared for the safe return of students to campus. Now, they are setting up procedures to notify parents when a positive case arises.

KVEO’s Tylisa Hampton spoke to Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) to find out what procedure is in place at their district to ensure the safety of their students, faculty and staff.

Brownsville ISD nurse Monica Douglas says they are screening for COVID-19 at the door.

“We’re going to check the temperatures of all the students as they’re coming in and we’ll be very vigilant of any signs or symptoms,” said Douglas.

She says several safety procedures are taken into consideration for students who test positive.

“If any of the symptoms are present for COVID, the student will be isolated in a designated holding room here on campus,” said Douglas. “ [They] will be supervised at all times, but a parent will be called so the student can be picked up immediately.”

Douglas said they are informing other parents and staff right away of any positive cases.

“[The] campus will notify parents immediately, via phone calls, emails or the school messenger,” said Douglas.

Students who have COVID-19 will have to wait to get cleared by a doctor or the Cameron County Health Department to be able to come back to school.

“Every classroom that the student had contact with will need to be quarantined for 14 days,” said Douglas.

Douglas encourages everyone to wear their mask and wash their hands often to help stop the spread of the virus.