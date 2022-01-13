Harlingen COVID-19 testing site experiences delays, private company speaks out

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday a COVID-19 testing event was canceled last minute by the testing company themselves due to shipment delays.

EZ Testing is the private company currently administering free PCR and rapid tests at the Harlingen Sports Complex.

Administrator Joe Flores said there was an internal miscommunication within his COVID-19 testing team, causing a false cancelation.

“There was people waiting there at the Harlingen Sports Complex. We were delayed running back and there was some miscommunication with the time and the date,” said Flores.

Flores said the miscommunication partly happened due to shipping delays of materials.

“And some other issues that have been ongoing with the shortage of supplies and the shortage of labor and the shipments are just taking much longer to get here,” said Flores.

The city of Harlingen announced on their Facebook page and website that EZ Testing canceled the event, but Flores said after they sorted through their own hiccup, they continued testing until 5 p.m.

“We immediately contacted the city of Harlingen to notify them that we were on our way,” said Flores.

Flores added they will continue testing in Harlingen until Jan. 17 or until supplies last.

“We have a written agreement to be there in the city of Harlingen,” said Flores.

Flores explained their test labs are located in Alamo, but warned delays on test results should be expected.

“We’re having about 5 to 6 individuals per vehicle. Obviously, the influx of tests that is going to the laboratory is delaying some results,” said Flores.

According to the city of Harlingen Public Information Officer Irma Garza, the city will no longer be promoting COVID-19 testing sites through private companies such as EZ Testing.