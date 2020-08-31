Private school in Cameron County opens, local officials lack authority to close

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County issued orders delaying in-person face-to-face learning until late Septemeber, earlier this month, but two local religious private schools say the county lacks the authority to prevent them from opening.

In response to the order, Laguna Madre Chrisitan Academy and Calvary Chrisitan School, represented by First Liberty Institute, sent the county a letter.

In the letter, attorneys argue the executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott on June 26, supersedes any conflicting orders issued by local officials in response to the COVID-19 disaster.

Attorneys also point to guidance issued on July 17 by Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton. In that guidance, attorneys say there is no doubt that under the Governor’s orders, local governments are prohibited from closing religious institutions, or dictating mitigation strategies at those institutions.

Furthermore, local governments are also prohibited from issuing blanket orders, closing religious private schools.

“That’s really the biggest issue that we have going on here, religious autonomy, and the religious liberty of institutes like this, that doesn’t wave during a pandemic. There is no pandemic exceptions to the first amendment,” says Jeremy Dys, Special Council, First Liberty Institue.

Attorney’s say they are hopeful that the county will recognize their individual liberty in exercising their religion and beliefs and work together with them.

The county did respond to the letter in writing, recognizing they are a small school and should be able to reopen with no problems, following guidelines.

Attorneys with First Liberty say the schools plan on following strict guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The Calvary Christian School, located in Harlingen, plans to reopen its doors on Monday, September 8. Attorneys say they have not received a written response from the county, but do not anticipate any issued reopening.

Dys says if they were to encounter any issues they would mount the appropriate defense against the county’s orders.

If you would like to know more about First Liberty Institue, or the letter they sent to the county you can visit their website.