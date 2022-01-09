Private company to offer COVID-19 testing in Harlingen

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — EZ Testing, a private company, will be providing COVID-19 tests after an increased demand for test availability.

EZ Testing will provide staff and tests, including both Rapid and PCR Nasal Tests will be available according to the company’s Operations Manager, Dante Hicks.

The COVID-19 testing site will open Monday through Thursday at the Harlingen Sports Complex, located at 3139 Wilson Road.

Appointments are not needed, according to a press release from the City of Harlingen.

Questions can be addressed by calling (956) 353-6055 or visiting the website HERE.