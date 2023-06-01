CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was the country illegally has been ordered to federal prison for transporting migrants in South Texas.

Jose Carlos Arroyo-Secundino plead guilty Dec. 28, 2022. On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Arroyo-Secundino to four years in federal prison, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Arroyo-Secundino is expected to be deported following his sentencing.

On Sept. 11, 2022, law enforcement apprehended the Mexican national after they saw him guide 13 illegal migrants through the brush. Once in custody, agents found videos of a person dying in Arroyo-Secundino’s cell phone.

The videos linked to a body found in the brush July 16, 2022.

“The footage confirmed Arroyo-Secundino guided the group and directed others to leave the victim in the brush,” the release stated.

The investigation also revealed the number associated with the cell phone was used to contact the victim’s brother to demand $2,000 in exchange for the GPS coordinates of the body. The information was turned over to law enforcement who ultimately located the body.

Arroyo will remain in custody until he’s transferred to a federal prison.