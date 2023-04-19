BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man living in Harlingen was ordered to prison Wednesday morning for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Jorge Mario Vazquez-Zuniga will serve 84 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to knowingly transporting drugs.

On June 14, 2022, authorities stopped Vazquez-Zuniga for following too closely to another vehicle, according to a press release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted to the smell of narcotics, leading to the discovery of 23.1 pounds of meth hidden in an ice chest.

Vazquez-Zuniga admitted to knowing the meth was in his vehicle and to transporting them for money, the press release stated.

The investigation led to Vazquez-Zuniga’s residence where authorities found 17.8 pounds of fentanyl.

Vazquez-Zuniga will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. He is expected to be deported once he’s out of prison.