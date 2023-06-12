BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Prioritizing your health while outside is extremely important especially when temperatures reach triple digits.

According to medical experts, if you are planning any outdoor activities, make sure to have plenty of water. The key to beating the heat is staying hydrated. It’s important to take frequent breaks and in the shade if possible. You’ll want to wear light and loose clothing, and if you play sports, it’s best to do those activities early in the morning or late evening when the temperatures are cooler.

“Anyone who is outside doing strenuous activity in the heat is at risk. But some people are more susceptible than others, especially our elderly population,” said Valley Baptist Medical Center EMS, Dr. Adam Benzing. “Anyone who has chronic health problems, especially those who you know, might not be a problem that’s commonly worried about, like hypertension. “And don’t forget about your pets. If you place your palm on the ground and it’s too hot to hold down for a few seconds it may be too hot to take them on a walk.”

The important thing to remember is to stay hydrated, and that actually starts the night before. Drinking a glass of water before bed, once you wake up, and throughout the day.

Benzing also explained the symptoms of heat exhaustion. They include heavy sweating, pale or clammy skin, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, or headache.

“If someone is very hot and very confused, they’re not making sense to kind of doing odd things. They’re not fully able to wake up; they’re not alert, that’s a medical emergency, and they have to come to the emergency room,” said Benzing.

Overheating can also lead to organ failure, so drink plenty of water and take breaks in cool, shaded areas.