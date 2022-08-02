HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials.

Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents.

The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park located behind City Hall.

The city park is located at 22893 Stuart Place Rd.

Residents are required to bring a current water bill in order to receive the case of water.