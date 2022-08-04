PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera has been under a water boil notice for nearly a week. City officials distributed cases of water on Wednesday at Primera Park to aid residents during this time.

The boil notice has been in place since last week due to low chlorine residuals in the water supply. Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says the boil notice should be active for a couple of more days but should be lifted no later than early next week.

“It’s highly recommended that you boil it, and hope and keep your fingers crossed that with the help of Harlingen and our water department, that by no later than Monday, we should have this problem resolved,” said Treviño.

Some residents expressed frustration with the situation since they don’t understand why they are having problems.

Chief Treviño explained it is due to the city of Primera pumping its water from Harlingen.

Primera is working with the Harlingen Water Works Systems and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to fix the problem.

Officials distributed the water at the park until 7 p.m.