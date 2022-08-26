PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department reminds its residents of scammers calling people with “spoofed” numbers.

The department said the numbers are local and making it appear to be authentic. As of late, the media release said, a resident received a call from what appeared to be a federal agency, telling her that she had to make a payment or legal action would be taken against her.

Police remind everyone at no time will a legitimate government entity call citizens and demand payment over the phone.

Authorities said most telephone scams occur after normal business hours when banks are closed making the form of payment in gift cards or other types of payments seem a reasonable option.

If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call the agency or company back directly by a published phone number.

CLICK HERE for tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

To report suspects pretending to be government employees, family members, friends, and several other imposter situations may be submitted to the Federal Trade Commission.