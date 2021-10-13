Primera police warn public of mail scheme

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department is warning the public of a scheme targeting individuals through their mail.

Police originally were informed of the scheme when a local citizen reported that he had received a letter from “Publishers Clearing House” along with a check for $8,697.50.

The letter sent claims that the citizen had won a lottery that had been conducted by Publishers Clearing House. The letter also includes instructions as to how to cash the check.

Authorities attempted to contact the phone number attached to the letter, the individual that answered the call hung up and the number was no longer in service.

Primera Police encourages the public to visit local police departments before cashing checks received via mail. Police will be able to properly review any documentation.

The Primera Police Department shared scanned images of the mailed letter and check.