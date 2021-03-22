Primera Police: Second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place Thursday

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—The Primera Police Department announced a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place Thursday, March 25.
The clinic is for those individuals that received their first dose on February 25th at the city of Primera City Hall parking lot.
The second dose clinic will take place at the same location at 7:30 a.m.
Police said to not start lining up until 7 a.m. The only individuals receiving a shot will be those that received their first dose on February 25th.
Please bring the card that you were given when you received your 1st dose.