PRIMERA, Texas (KVEO) — The Primera Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

According to officials, Angel Martinez, 17, is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a 1st-degree felony.

Authorities state that Martinez’s residence is in Harlingen.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Primera Police Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.