PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department is on the search for a man from the Los Fresnos area.

According to a release, the department is looking for Octabio Cortez, 43.

Cortez is wanted for aggravated assault charges.

Police say he lives in Los Fresnos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cortez is asked to contact the Primera Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.