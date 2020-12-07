Primera police searching for 22-year-old missing man

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—Primera police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man.

According to a news release, Alex Valdez was last seen on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

Police say Valdez was last seen getting into a dark colored vehicle, driven by a woman.

Alex Valdez (Source: Primera Police Department)

There is no additional information on the vehicle or the driver.

Valdez is described to have a nose ring, several tattoos, black hair and brown eyes.

Valdez is 5 feet and 6 inches and weights approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Alex Valdez is asked to contact Primera Police Department at 956-423-7119.