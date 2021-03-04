COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

Primera Police: 8-year-old eats cookie containing marijuana, mother arrested

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—A 30-year-old mother was arrested after her son ate a cookie that contained marijuana, according to Primera police.

Hidalgo County judge shares concern on Gov. Abbott’s decision to reopen Texas, lifts statewide face masks order

On Sunday, Primera Police officers were dispatched to Primera and Hand road in reference to a possible child custody dispute.

Officers learned the child was at a local hospital after eating a cookie that contained marijuana. This had taken place while the child was under the care of this mother, Valeri Iris Hernandez.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

Police issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez, charging her with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

On Thursday, Hernandez turned herself in to the Primera Police Department.

She received a $5,000 bond and was transported to the Carrizales County jail.

The child is under the care of the biological father and is doing well, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday