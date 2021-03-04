Primera Police: 8-year-old eats cookie containing marijuana, mother arrested

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—A 30-year-old mother was arrested after her son ate a cookie that contained marijuana, according to Primera police.

On Sunday, Primera Police officers were dispatched to Primera and Hand road in reference to a possible child custody dispute.

Officers learned the child was at a local hospital after eating a cookie that contained marijuana. This had taken place while the child was under the care of this mother, Valeri Iris Hernandez.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez, charging her with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

On Thursday, Hernandez turned herself in to the Primera Police Department.

She received a $5,000 bond and was transported to the Carrizales County jail.

The child is under the care of the biological father and is doing well, according to police.