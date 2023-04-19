PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department held a press conference Wednesday after a son stabbed his parents, killing his mother, police said.

Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino said that they received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. in reference to victims stabbed at the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road.

When officers arrived they found a 47-year-old Angela Watt Gilbert covered in blood in the living room. They also saw a man that had a younger man pinned to the floor.

Through the investigation, it was learned that the older man was also a victim, and the younger man was taken into custody. The younger man was identified as their son 18-year-old Dallas Scott Gilbert.

Police Trevino said he was shocked by the viciousness of the attack.

“I will say the female did fight. She had several defensive wounds in her hands. It means that she didn’t go down without a fight. But again, this was her son attacking her. She probably had no idea what was coming.”

Trevino stated the mother suffered six to eight stab wounds, and died from her injuries. Her husband, who is the teen’s father, was stabbed repeatedly and is currently at a local hospital in intensive care.

The two victims were identified as the parents of Gilbert. Trevino added that the suspect gave a confession to the entire incident, and was not under the influence of any drugs, alcohol, or medication.

Gilbert told police that the only reasoning he had was just a quick moment of rage.

“The suspect did state that the only thing he could give a reason to why he did this he said it was just a quick moment of rage. But he had no explanation as to why he did it,” Trevino said.

The chief said Gilbert will be arraigned on Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Both first degree felonies.