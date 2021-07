PRIMERA, Texas (KVEO) — The Primera Police Department is asking the public to help locate a wanted woman.

Police are searching for Meranda Monique Gonzalez, 19, for evading arrest, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Anybody with information regarding her whereabouts of Gonzalez’s is asked to contact Primera Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.