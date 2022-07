HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Primera Police department is alerting the public regarding a possible scheme taking place via social media.

According to a press release, the Primera PD has received several phone calls regarding a dog selling or rehoming scam via Facebook.

Callers told police that a person is offering to sell or rehome dogs for a fee.

The police department encourages everyone to meet the seller and dog in person before sending any money via any apps.