PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are on the lookout for a wanted suspect.

According to police, Jason David Bridges, 31 is wanted on the criminal charge of aggravated assault with a weapon (knife) and interference with an emergency call.

Police say Bridges is a Primera resident and is described as a white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’8″ tall, and weighing about 220 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jason David Bridges contact the Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776 or the Primera Police Department at 956-423-7119.