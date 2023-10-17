HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man arrested in a multi-agency drug bust has been identified.

Eric Castillo (Cameron County Jail)

Eric Castillo was arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of child endangerment, jail records show.

At 10:15 a.m. Friday, the Harlingen Police Department SWAT team, along with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA and Primera PD executed a search warrant at a residence on Dolores Street in Primera.

During the search, authorities recovered 45 grams of fentanyl, 4.57 grams of methamphetamine, 0.714 grams of crack cocaine and 1.25 ounces of marijuana, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.

According to the DEA a lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams. By those standards, Castillo was in possession of 22,500 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Source: Larry Moore/Harlingen PD

Three handguns, three rifles and a shotgun were also seized during the search.

Castillo’s bond was set at $685,000.