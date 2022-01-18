Primera, Combes, Palm Valley hosting inaugural tri-city classic run

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three bordering towns will host an inaugural 5k/10k event in late January.

Officials from Primera, Combes, and Palm Valley are hosting the Tri-City Classic, a 5k/10k event that will run through the towns, on Jan. 29.

Organizers of the event are hoping to draw attention to the three towns, which in total have a population of around 10 thousand people.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 29 at Primera City Park. Dri-fit shirts will be given out to the first 200 people who register for the event.

All participants who complete the distance will receive a medal.

Anyone interested in participating can register here or visit Primera City Hall. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. For more information, call (956) 423-9654.