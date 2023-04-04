SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Priests across the Rio Grande Valley joined together at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle to celebrate their priesthood and bless sacred oils.

The annual Chrism Mass gathered priests from 72 parishes and 44 mission churches in the Diocese of Brownsville, comprised of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.

Chrism, a holy oil, is used in the Catholic church to signify the presence of the Holy Spirit, religious ceremonies and healing purposes.

“It’s once a year where the priests they have them all here,” Josie Lerma, ministry leader with Our Lady of Assumption in Harlingen said. “They [bishops] give them [priests] the oils for the year for them to use at church.”

The blessing celebration was led by Bishop Daniel E. Flores and Auxiliary Bishop Mario A. Aviles. Both bishops the Oil of Catechumens, the Oil of the Sick and Chrism.

During the mass, bishops and priests renewed their commitment to priestly service.