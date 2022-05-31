RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested four previously convicted migrants and four gang members.

On May 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested Alvaro Ruben Picado.

He was later discovered to have been convicted of kidnapping in 2007 and sentenced to eight years of confinement.

Two days later, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents arrested an individual. While processing the individual, records revealed them as a registered sex offender convicted for rape.

On May 30, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested a migrant who was previously charged with second-degree murder in 2014.

Additionally, over the past four days, RGV agents arrested three gang members. The individuals were members of the 18th street gang and Mara-Salvatrucha gang.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

