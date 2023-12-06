BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off against the Smithson Valley Rangers in the 5A Division I semi-finals on Friday.

The Chargers will look to keep momentum going after a historic 35-28 win against Corpus Christi Miller. The Chargers overcame a 28-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, led by a four touchdown performance from junior quarterback Storm Montoya.

Junior Eroz Pineda recorded a late game interception that put the Chargers in position to trim the deficit to a one possession game.

Senior Gilbert Trillo powered his way through the Bucs defense for the go-ahead touchdown, finishing the game with more than 150 total yards, according to MaxPreps.

Credit: Jerry Salinas

Smithson Valley also overcame a comeback of their own last week after trailing by a score of 17-0 to A&M Consolidated. The Rangers would end up winning the game by a score of 31-24.

Running back Bradley Sowersby, who rushed for over 200 yards, weaved through defenders to punch in the game-winning touchdown.

The Smithson Valley roster also features 4-star wide receiver Freddie Dubose, who announced a commitment to play for the University of Texas in June, according to Sports Illustrated. SI described Dubose as having “electric speed and athleticism.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.