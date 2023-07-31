HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Prevention Awareness Team of Hidalgo County (PATH) will be hosting its annual conference on Aug. 3 and 4.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

The conference serves as an opportunity for law enforcement, counselors, social workers, and parents from the community to discuss important topics related to substance use, communications, community engagement, and legal consequences.

To register scan the QR code in the flyer provided.