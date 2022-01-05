Preventing the flu and COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – While the flu season is still ongoing, doctors urging the public to get their shot if they haven’t done so already. Health experts tell ValleyCentral it is possible to contract both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“We are worried about that twin-demic they where there are a bunch of people with the flu and COVID floating around,” said Pharmacist Thomas Garza.

Throughout this flu season, Garza said there has been a steady stream of patients coming into his pharmacy The Medicine Shoppe in San Benito, to get their flu shots as well as a COVID-19 vaccine.

“They may not prevent every case we know that right but we do know folks that are vaccinated with the flu vaccines they have milder cases, and they get over it faster,” Garza said. “We’re giving people both their boosters, first doses second doses, and a flu vaccine they do very well with it. Some people are hesitant, and they want to space it out that is okay.

Garza recommends his patients to get bot the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

But the biggest concern doctors have is both diseases have similar symptoms. And with the flu-causing phenomena, can become serious for older people or those who are immunocompromised.

“We have even had patients that tested positive for both Flu and COVID at the same time, so right now anything upper respiratory deserves evaluation,” said Dr. Marisa Gomez-Martinez with DHR Health.

While the local number of patients who have contracted COVID-19 and the flu are low, Dr. Gomez- Martinez tells ValleyCentral it is rare to get both diseases at the same time. But doctors are still urging everyone not to let their guard down.

“I don’t think that this virus is going to go away,” Dr. Gomez-Martinez said. ” We just need to learn how to protect ourselves and do the best for our community.”

Flu shots are still available at local pharmacies, people can walk in during business hours.