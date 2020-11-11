Presidential election results give DACA recipients a sigh of relief

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have a new sense of hope as Joe Biden was named President-elect. However, they remain cautious as nothing is yet set on stone.

President-elect Joe Biden has previously expressed his support for the DACA, which was passed under the Obama Administration. DACA gives undocumented individuals brought to the country as children temporary protection from deportation and a work permit. DACA does not grant any legal status.

Although Biden’s win brings a breath of fresh air, DACA recipients remain cautious.

After hearing Biden’s plan to reinstate the program which shields deportation for about 600,000 people, DACA recipient Victor Hernandez chooses to remain guarded.

“This is my only job that I have, and my business is mine and if I have no DACA I can lose my business,” said Hernandez. “All we want is to live free with our families and work free[ly].”

McAllen Immigration Attorney, Carlos Garcia says Dreamers have faced many obstacles throughout the current administration, like reduced time on their work permit.

“The Trump Administration was unsuccessful in defeating DACA in the Supreme Court. So what did they do? They reduced the time a person is allowed to have a work permit from two years to one year,” said Garcia.

He says Republicans have been trying to move forward with their plan to end DACA.

“The Republicans are anti-DACA, at least the ones that have filed suit against DACA. In fact, it’s very personal because those suits, to end or terminate DACA, were filed here in South Texas,” said Garcia.

Garcia adds Dreamers have learned to be cautious through the years.

“We’re hoping that Joe Biden does keep his word. Obviously we as advocates, immigrant advocates, we’re always going to hold people accountable whether they’re Republicans or Democrats,” said Garcia.

Garcia mentions they will continue to be vigilant about the news and hope the plan to reinstate DACA will happen.