President-Elect Biden to make immigration reform one of his top priorities

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — While President-Elect Joe Biden was on his campaign trail, promises were made, stating immigration would be a day one priority.

Monday night, we learned his plan includes an eight year pathway to citizenship for immigrants.

“I’m going to send to the United States congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people. And all of those so-called dreamers, those DACA kids, they’re going to be immediately certified again to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship,” said Biden.

The Associated Press reports under the plan, those living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021, without legal status would have a five-year path to temporary legal status, or a green card, if they fulfill the requirements. From there, it’s a three-year path to naturalization, if they decide to pursue citizenship.

President-Elect Biden’s immigration reform plan is something he said he will be sending to congress during his first 100 days but some are worried if he will do as he says.

DACA recipient Samantha Aleman hopes Biden will keep his word, but is skeptical mentioning it wouldn’t be the first time a presidential candidate made promises they didn’t keep once in office.

“Sometimes I do believe it’s just one of those political tactics to get voters’ votes but at the same time I don’t know President-Elect Biden, I don’t know if he is being real or not but for me I’m always on the lookout,” said Aleman.

Biden also says he will explore all legal options to protect Dreamers, families from inhumane separation.

President-Elect Biden will take office on January 20.