President Biden repeals abortion restrictions, Planned Parenthood asks for permanent solution

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — President Joe Biden had repealed abortion restrictions that were signed under the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Biden signed a memorandum reversing a policy known as the “global gag rule,” which prohibits international non-profits from providing or referring abortion counseling if they receive U.S funds.

“Repealing the global gag rule is a great step in the right direction,” said Mara Posada, Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood South Texas.

Not only did Biden reverse the “global gag rule” but he also took steps to rule back the “federal gag rule” here in the U.S.

“The global gag rule that he repealed and that does take effect immediately but the federal U.S gag rule that is going to take longer to undo, unfortunately,” said Posada.

Posada adds while Biden’s actions are a great step forward for women’s health, it can always be undone by the next administration.

“Until we have a permanent solution in Congress it will just be going back and forth so we do need a permanent solution that is for reproductive rights,” she said.

Here in the valley because of the federal gag rule, many non-profits who rely on funding from Title X are no longer taking part in it. Posada said here in South Texas they hope to one day be part of those resources again.

“Many resources that should be made available to patients for birth control, cancer screenings, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, all of these are resources that are available under Title X and we would love to once again participate,” said Posada.

Biden also taking steps to allow enrollment for the affordable cares act which Posada said is another great step forward.