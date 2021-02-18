Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

President Biden offers federal support to Texas during phone call with Gov. Abbott

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — President Joe Biden spoke with Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday and offered support to the people of Texas during the winter weather crisis impacting the state.

According to a release, Biden stated that the federal government will continue working with state and local officials on mending the issues impacting Texans.

Biden also is directing federal agencies to look into any immediate steps needed for Texans at this time.

Additionally, Biden stated that Texas will be offered any federal support necessary from his administration.

Biden conveyed support for the people of Texas during this difficult time for the state.

The president’s support for the state comes in a week where Texas has dealt with widespread power outages, lack of filtered water, and long lines at gas stations, among other issues, all due to a massive winter storm that sent the entire state into a freeze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday