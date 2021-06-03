Preparing your home for severe weather

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)-It is important to prepare your home for severe weather, but it is also important to prepare your wallet.

When the electricity is out cash, experts say cash is king. Before the storm hits, get to your local ATM and stock up.

Once your wallet is happy it is time to head over to your local building supply store to make you home happy by being prepared this hurricane season.

George Palacio has seen people from all over the Rio Grande Valley gearing up and stocking up with everything from plywood to tarps protect their home.

“We have flashlight, we have buckets, tarps, all types of lumber, everything they’ll need for any type of hurricane.” said Palacio. “We have kits for hurricane awareness, we have just about everything that will be helpful for them.”

When it comes to plywood, it is important to purchase thick material that is going to set you back more for the year 2021.

Palacio said wood and wood products have doubled and even tripled in price.

“I recommend they come by as soon as possible,” said Palacio. “Some of the quantities and availability are a little low as well. So they should come by as soon as possible in order to beat the rush whenever a hurricane does come by, that would be really great.”

If you are not handy with of tools, there is always plyloxs. They are window clips that are the ingenious, inexpensive, non-destructive way to protect your windows from high winds and airborne debris.



“Especially for those that aren’t well adjusted to getting things through their brick or they don’t want to damage their home. The PLY-Locks kill it. They’re really useful.” said Palacio.

Do not be intimidated by all this heavy lifting. The folks at your favorite store are probably very happy to help. Also, do not forget batteries, tarps and flashlights.

The basic home prep list includes:

Batteries

Flashlights

Cell phone chargers (solar powered too)

Pet food

Tarps

Sand Bags

Battery powered radio/tv

Change of clothes

Mosquito Repellant

Important documents