HOW TO PREPARE: Power outages follow cold temperatures in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Friday temperatures have remained in the upper 30s and low 40s, with drizzle and overall raw feelings.

Expect more, with lows in the upper 30s, damp conditions, and wind chills into the low 30s.

Cold temperatures are the perfect storm for power outages. There are some things Rio Grande Valley residents can do to prepare.

The American Electric Power company said that there is a likely chance that power lines will freeze, causing outages. However, if conditions are not safe, it may take longer to fix.

The F.D.A recommends learning what type of surge protector your device needs in the case of a power surge. Also, to have emergency contacts written down, prepare to have extra medical equipment ready, and check the types of batteries your device may need.

AEP Texas spokesperson Eladio Jaimez, said there are 200 technicians from the AEP on standby.

“If needed, employees from other districts within the company that we can bring in from Laredo or corpus,” said Jaimez.

In case of a power surge, unplugging your appliances can avoid damaging them, according to Jaimez.

“If we get down to freezing temperatures and there is precipitation can freeze around the poles and around the powerlines themselves,” said Jaimez.

If you use a generator for emergency power, remember it must be positioned outside the home on flat surface, with the fumes facing away from doors and windows.

To report an outage, call 1-866-223-8508

Please visit ValleyCentral.com for any updates on the upcoming weather conditions.