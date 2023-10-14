SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While some people are getting solar glasses, others are preparing for the solar eclipse in a different way. Letty Perez is a spiritual advisor.

She owns Feathers and Sage, a metaphysical shop in San Benito. She says she specializes in the supernatural and welcomes the solar eclipse with open arms as it brings new beginnings.

“It’s a spiritual thing that happens, I believe. And it’s like I said, it’s time for you is for rebirth, but it’s also a good time,” Perez said. “If you’re in a relationship, it’s time to either mend the relationship or let it go.”

Perez says many pregnant women have come in to purchase candles to protect their homes and even safety pins to wear on their stomachs.

She says the metal from the pin protects the unborn infants.

“They will clip the little safety pen near the tummy area that’s also was known to have so that you wouldn’t the babies would not be formed with any kind of deformities, cleft palate,” Perez said.

She says this is what she learned from her grandmother growing up and has believed in it ever since.

Anthony Knopp is a history professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and says there is no reason for people to be concerned about the eclipse.

“That you get this kind of thing for almost any kind of major weather event or change in the atmosphere,” Knopp said.

Knopp says these beliefs date back generations before there was much knowledge of what a solar eclipse was. He says people didn’t realize it was the moon passing between the Earth and the sun.

“A long history of people having experience with it, and not knowing what it was all about that’s the thing today we know what’s going on if we pay attention to it,” Knopp said. “But back you know, many centuries ago people didn’t have any idea what was going on.”