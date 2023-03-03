HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preparations for the 46th annual Hidalgo BorderFest have begun and this year’s theme is “Texas.”

According to BorderFest officials, it is the largest music and cultural festival of the Rio Grande Valley.

“This year we’re going to be celebrating something that we have never celebrated before the State of Texas,” said Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado. “The State of Texas has a lot of history. At one point the United States and Mexico were fighting for it. We want the community to know that we’re very proud of our culture and we want to show it to everyone in the Valley”

This year’s festivities will run from March 31 through April 2.