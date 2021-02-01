Pre-registration required to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes clinic

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Officials are requiring those scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Livestock Showgrounds in Mercedes to pre-register Monday.

Hidalgo County announce, the clinic scheduled for February 2, is meant who those who received the first dose at that same location.

Pre-registration will take place Monday, Feb. 1 at the Livestock Showgrounds in Mercedes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A wristband will be given to those that pre-register.

The vaccines will then be administered February 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at that location.

A flyer from the city states no overnight parking will be allowed.

For more information contact the Mercedes Fire Department at (956) 565-7755.

