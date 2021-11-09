Pre-registration for internet access now open for Pharr residents

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr has now opened the pre-registration link for residents to have access to internet services.

According to a release, families can register online to reserve a spot. Service starts at $25.

“The City of Pharr is proud to announce that the pre-registration process for our new internet service TEAMPHARR.NET is now open to our Pharr families,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. in a release.

The city installed 2.1 million feet of fiber-optic cable to 24,000 residential and business accounts, according to a release. This will provide an internet speed of up to 1 gigabyte depending on the plan.

“These days, the internet is our lifeline; It connects us to the everyday world, it keeps us teaching and learning through virtual means, and it gives us access to opportunities that are beyond our normal reach,” said Mayor Hernandez.

The city has been working in phases starting on the south part of Pharr. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by June 2022.

